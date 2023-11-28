Nebraska International Port of Plains and Inland Port Authority Board meets to discuss old railroad spur and bylaws

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska International Port of Plains and Inland Port Authority met on Monday for the final time in 2023.

The board met to discuss the necessary bylaws needed for the port to operate according to Vice Chairman Patrick Keenan.

“Pretty generic bylaws for it but it gives us some rules on how we are going to do things like the officers, how long we serve, how much we can approve for checks, who signs checks just the everyday stuff it’s just one of the things you have to have to be an operating entity and we crossed that off the list today,” Keenan said.

The board also discussed applying to reactivate a railroad spur that was operational when Greenbrier Railroad Services owned the section of the track. The switch has not been in use since the company closed the location in 2020. The board would have to apply to Union Pacific Railroad to get the switch active off of the mainline.

“What would really help is that we are going to have to build more track to hold more cars and in the meantime, before we get business in here, we can be our own business of storing railroad cars,” Keenan said. “Apparently there is quite a market for it and it would start us with some revenue and all businesses need revenue and it would be nice to put these assets to work.”

