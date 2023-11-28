Nebraska State Fair announces new ticket specials for Concert Series

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska State Fair will soon be announcing their lineup for this summer’s Nebraska Lottery Concert Series, and are prepared to offer some new bonuses for those who purchase early tickets (within the first two weeks). Those bonuses include either a premium reserved seat for indoor shows, or a price discount on concert tickets in the outdoor, festival-style shows.

The fair plans to announce at least two shows in December, with the first being released Dec. 5.

“I’m excited for what the team is bringing to the 2024 Nebraska State Fair,” said State Fair Executive Director Jaime Parr. “Our announcements and ticket sales are a bit different this year. We will announce individual acts as the deals are complete. Ticket sales will begin within days after the announcement and the absolute best time to buy will be within the first 14 days of each on sale.”

“The Fair has already locked in three diverse shows for the 2024 event,” Karli Schulz, State Fair Events and Entertainment Director shared the first announced musical genres include hip hop, country, a TikTok star, Classic Country, and Contemporary Christian music. Announcements and ticket sales will be roughly two weeks apart.

Nebraska State Fair is planning seven national concerts for the 2024 event. The Indoor Concerts will be held inside Heartland Events Center. Outdoor Shows will be in the newly renovated Anderson Field, located in the Fair’s Grand District.

With a theme of All Roads Lead to Fun, the 2024 Nebraska State Fair runs Aug. 23-Sept. 2, 2024 at Fonner Park in Grand Island. More information about agricultural events and competitions, carnival entertainment, and other musical performances are available on the State Fair website.

