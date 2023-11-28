News 2 partners with PAWS-itive Partners Humane Society for pet food drive

Drop off pet food outside the News 2 studios on Dec. 6 from 4-7 p.m.
Drop off pet food outside the News 2 studios on Dec. 6 from 4-7 p.m.(News 2)
By KNOP News 2
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - KNOP News 2 is partnering with PAWS-itive Partners Humane Society for a pet food drive this holiday season.

The event is scheduled for Dec. 6 from 4-7 p.m. outside the News 2 studios at 402 S. Dewey St.

News 2 will be live during our 6 p.m. newscast on Dec. 6 to bring you updates on those donations.

Since 2013, the North Platte Pet Food Pantry has provided pet food for families needing help to feed their pets. The non-profit organization helps around 155 families per month.

Last year, 53,516 pounds of dog food and 28,210 pounds of cat food were distributed.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Lincoln couple that was killed in an accident on...
GoFundMe set up for Lincoln couple killed in Friday crash
A vehicle crash on Friday led to the closure of Interstate 80, and the cars behind the crash...
Crash that left two dead east of North Platte strands motorists on I-80 for over six hours
Huskers selected as #1 Seed for NCAA Volleyball Tournament
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Pretty in Pink: Daddy Daughter Dance was held at Venue 304 in North Platte on Saturday.
Pretty in Pink: Daddy Daughter Dance held in North Platte

Latest News

A vehicle crash on Friday led to the closure of Interstate 80, and the cars behind the crash...
Deadly winter storm impacts Thanksgiving weekend travel
It was a tragic crash over the holiday weekend that left two people from Lincoln dead. Their...
Friends and family remember Lincoln couple killed in crash
Nice and mild temperatures across the area
Mainly sunny conditions with mild temperatures Tuesday into Wednesday; Cold front pushing through Thursday into Friday
Safe driving begins with planning out your trip and using resources such as the 511 Nebraska...
NSP winter weather driving safety tips