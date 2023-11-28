News 2 partners with PAWS-itive Partners Humane Society for pet food drive

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - KNOP News 2 is partnering with PAWS-itive Partners Humane Society for a pet food drive this holiday season.

The event is scheduled for Dec. 6 from 4-7 p.m. outside the News 2 studios at 402 S. Dewey St.

News 2 will be live during our 6 p.m. newscast on Dec. 6 to bring you updates on those donations.

Since 2013, the North Platte Pet Food Pantry has provided pet food for families needing help to feed their pets. The non-profit organization helps around 155 families per month.

Last year, 53,516 pounds of dog food and 28,210 pounds of cat food were distributed.

