Public testimony takes place for the Let them Grow Act regulations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is hearing debate all day over LB 574, which includes the Let them Grow Act.

Nebraska DHHS said that it wants feedback on the regulations in the bill from “all stakeholders, including medical experts and individuals with lived experience.”

The hearing began at 7 a.m. this morning, and several testifiers trickled in to give their take on the regulations. The current proposal calls for several restrictions including required therapy before any kind of treatment can be provided. One mother who testified said that requirement would have changed her family for the worse, had it existed in just the last few years.

“Had these rules been in place five years ago, I almost certainly would be standing here with both my children lost to suicide because they weren’t in a place that they could’ve withstood 40 hours of conversion therapy,” Wendy Smith said. “Denying them the ability to be their authentic selves with a therapist.”

Most of the proposals are focused on the healthcare provider, including a requirement that hormone injections be given by professionals at a medical facility. One nurse practitioner said this would add unnecessary burden to families.

“It is time from staff, families, picking up youth if they have to have transportation,” LaDonna Hart, Family Nurse Practitioner said. “Bringing them into the office, the amount time that they are spending in joyful activities is all costly.”

After today’s hearing DHHS said they will review and consider all written and oral public comments, any changes would then be subject to another public hearing.

The public commenting session is taking place until 7 p.m. at the Lancaster Event Center. Pre-registration is not required, and testimony is given on a first come, first serve basis.

