Supreme Court hears arguments over double jeopardy challenge

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday about double jeopardy in criminal prosecutions.

The case centers around a man from Georgia who was convicted and acquitted of different homicide and assault charges and whether he can be prosecuted again. Damian McElrath was prosecuted in Georgia for killing of his adoptive mother 11 years ago. The jury found McElrath not guilty by reason of insanity on the equivalent of a first-degree murder charge, but also guilty but sane of two lesser charges.

Georgia’s Supreme Court said a person cannot be declared insane and sane for committing the same act, threw out the verdicts and said McElrath could be re-tried on all charges.

Richard Simpson, who represents McElrath, says his client cannot be tried for the most serious charge due to double jeopardy laws.

“If a jury, in a court with jurisdiction, returns a verdict of acquittal, that that verdict is final. The defendant may not be subjected to a second prosecution ever. No questions. End of discussion,” said Simpson.

Georgia’s Solicitor General Stephen Petrany argued what the jury decided was against state law because its determinations were at odds with one another.

“These incoherent, contradictory statements do not constitute a verdict in the first place. They don’t resolve the factual inquiry,” said Petrany.

Several justices were uncomfortable at the thought of reversing a jury’s acquittal. Groans spread in the court room as Justice Neil Gorsuch questioned why the Supreme Court was being asked to do so now.

“Now shouldn’t that tell us something,” questioned Gorsuch. “That 230 years in this country’s history, we have respected acquittals without looking into their substance and without looking into how they fit with other counts and said the jury is a check on judges. It’s a check on prosecutors. It’s a check on overreach. It’s part of our democratic system. And we do not ever talk about whether they make sense to us.”

McElrath’s attorney said he fears a loss for his client could lead to a life sentence and an opening for states to appeal criminal acquittals.

The Court will issue its ruling next year.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Lincoln couple that was killed in an accident on...
GoFundMe set up for Lincoln couple killed in Friday crash
A vehicle crash on Friday led to the closure of Interstate 80, and the cars behind the crash...
Crash that left two dead east of North Platte strands motorists on I-80 for over six hours
Huskers selected as #1 Seed for NCAA Volleyball Tournament
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Pretty in Pink: Daddy Daughter Dance was held at Venue 304 in North Platte on Saturday.
Pretty in Pink: Daddy Daughter Dance held in North Platte

Latest News

LaDonna Hart, APRN gives testimony during the public hearing for the Let Them Grow Act on...
Public testimony takes place for the Let them Grow Act regulations
The airport that serves Thedford and the surrounding area was honored as the Airport of the...
Thomas County Airport a big draw for pilots
In our #Newsmakers today, we talked with the Canteen District about their lighting and ribbon...
Newsmakers Canteen Lighting and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
A vehicle crash on Friday led to the closure of Interstate 80, and the cars behind the crash...
Deadly winter storm impacts Thanksgiving weekend travel
Drop off pet food outside the News 2 studios on Dec. 6 from 4-7 p.m.
News 2 partners with PAWS-itive Partners Humane Society for pet food drive