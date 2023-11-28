Takahashi named Nebraska Women’s Amateur of the Year

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Husker Miu Takahashi was named the 2023 state Women’s Amateur of the Year by the Nebraska Golf Association on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The junior from Nasu-machi, Japan is the first-ever international winner of the Nebraska Women’s Amateur Golfer-of-the-Year award, which dates back to 1997. Takahashi claimed the award after winning the 49th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship at the Fremont Golf Club with a three-round total of 225 (+12) that included an even-par 71 in the opening round. The victory made her the first international player to ever win the Nebraska Women’s Amateur, a tournament that began in 1975.

Later in the summer of 2023, Takahashi qualified for the 123rd U.S. Women’s Amateur by claiming one of six qualifying spots in Dallas, Texas. At the U.S. Amateur in Los Angeles, Takahashi fired rounds of 78 and 73 to finish at 151.

During the fall of 2023, Takahashi posted a 74.00 stroke average over 12 rounds for the Nebraska women’s golf team. In 2022-23, Takahashi helped the Huskers earn a berth to the NCAA Raleigh Regional by setting the Nebraska sophomore stroke average record (73.49). Her sophomore season included a career-best 213 (-3) to capture her first collegiate title at the Dale McNamara Invitational (Oct. 10-11, 2022). She was named the Big Ten Conference Golfer of the Week on Oct. 12, 2022.

Takahashi will be honored at the Nebraska Golf Association awards banquet on Friday, Dec. 1 at the Omaha Country Club.

