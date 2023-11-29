6-year-old shot and killed by 17-year-old in hunting accident, officials say

As the investigation continues, the community is doing what they can to keep Avery’s memory alive.
By Ashley Jones and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is releasing new details about the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy.

Avery Davis was shot by a 17-year-old on Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County and died the next morning, officials said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner said Avery was hit in the head by a stray bullet.

A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Avery Davis was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to officials.(Family of Avery Davis via WIS)

A spokesperson with the Department of Natural Resources said while Avery’s death has been ruled accidental, they are not addressing whether criminal charges could be coming.

As the investigation continues, the community is doing what they can to keep Avery’s memory alive.

Avery’s mother, father and sister escorted his body to the operating room at Prisma Health on Monday night for his organs to be donated.

A family friend said Avery’s organ donations will be saving the lives of five patients.

Francie Daniel, Avery’s first-grade teacher, said she loved Avery and is going to miss him.

“Avery was just the brightest little light. He was the bubbliest little boy with the best smile, fun-loving, just all boy, loved to be with his friends, loved sports, and he was happiest in the woods,” Daniel said.

Avery was often described as “a young outdoorsman,” but his reading teacher Billie Walling said he also had a knack for writing.

“Anything writing about ducks, bats, trains, anything hunting, he just loved it,” Walling said.

The tragic turn of events hit the community and Avery’s classmates hard.

“It was obviously very tough for his classmates to learn,” Daniel said. “We’re a close class, but we had a lot of help at school today. We had grief counselors, and we’re just loving on each other.”

Avery’s teachers said he’ll be remembered for how he lived and the legacy he’s leaving behind.

Faculty, staff and students at Calhoun Academy dressed in camo Tuesday in Avery’s honor.

Funeral arrangements for Avery will be finalized Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Lincoln couple that was killed in an accident on...
GoFundMe set up for Lincoln couple killed in Friday crash
Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say
A vehicle crash on Friday led to the closure of Interstate 80, and the cars behind the crash...
Crash that left two dead east of North Platte strands motorists on I-80 for over six hours
Savannah Police cited five businesses for failing an alcohol beverage compliance check last week.
Alcohol Compliance Checks Conducted in Keith, Scotts Bluff Counties
A vehicle crash on Friday led to the closure of Interstate 80, and the cars behind the crash...
Deadly winter storm impacts Thanksgiving weekend travel

Latest News

The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Mediators aim to extend Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza ahead of last planned hostage swap
Programs are placed on the pews before a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter...
Rosalynn Carter set for funeral and burial in the town where she and her husband were born
President Joe Biden greets Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, front,...
Biden targets GOP Rep. Boebert in her district in a fresh political attack on Republicans
Jack Harlow, Harlow Foundation surprise children, adults with 1,000 New Balance shoes
Jack Harlow, Harlow Foundation surprise children, adults with 1,000 New Balance shoes
A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.
Tree trimmer killed in woodchipper accident, reports say