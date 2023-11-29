Above average temps and quiet conditions Wednesday; Cooler with clouds Thursday into Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Wednesday will feel more like late October than late November, with warm temperatures and sunny skies. Things will change as we get into Thursday and Friday, with a cold front moving through.

A southerly flow will resume to bring in temperatures a little warmer for this time of year. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with mainly sunny skies and the winds will be on the breezy side, with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Some stray clouds are possible for the area Wednesday. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 10s and 20s, with increased cloud cover and a wind direction change, which will be out of the northeast.

A mild and mainly sunny sky sort of day in store for Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into Thursday into Friday, conditions will turn colder, as a cold front will moving into the area. This will allow for us to see temperatures drop into the 30s with clouds still looming around the area. Winds will remain breezy during this time. During the weekend and early next week, temperatures will be increasing into the 40s and 50s, with quiet conditions across the area.

Clouds and cooler temperatures in store for the area Thursday into Friday (Andre Brooks)

