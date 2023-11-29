Alcohol Compliance Checks Conducted in Keith, Scotts Bluff Counties

Savannah Police cited five businesses for failing an alcohol beverage compliance check last week.
Savannah Police cited five businesses for failing an alcohol beverage compliance check last week.(WTOC)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol and local partners conducted alcohol compliance checks in Scotts Bluff and Keith counties earlier in November.

According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, on Friday, Nov. 17, NSP investigators conducted compliance checks at 12 businesses in Keith County. One of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 8%. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID.

Then on Saturday, Nov. 18, NSP investigators worked with the Gering Police Department, Scottsbluff Police Department, and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office to conduct compliance checks at 77 businesses. Nine businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 12%.

The businesses that failed the inspections were:

  • Ogallala Watering Hole – Ogallala Arthur’s Pizza – Scottsbluff
  • Kwik Stop 17 – Mitchell Powerhouse Social – Scottsbluff
  • The Marketplace Coffee – Mitchell Stagecoach Stop – Gering
  • Fairfield Inn – Scottsbluff Fresh Foods – Gering
  • Elks Lodge 1367 – Scottsbluff Panhandle Cooperative – Scottsbluff

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Lincoln couple that was killed in an accident on...
GoFundMe set up for Lincoln couple killed in Friday crash
A vehicle crash on Friday led to the closure of Interstate 80, and the cars behind the crash...
Crash that left two dead east of North Platte strands motorists on I-80 for over six hours
Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say
Huskers selected as #1 Seed for NCAA Volleyball Tournament
The Pretty in Pink: Daddy Daughter Dance was held at Venue 304 in North Platte on Saturday.
Pretty in Pink: Daddy Daughter Dance held in North Platte

Latest News

The Nebraska School Activity Association has implemented new rules for the 2023-24 basketball...
New high school basketball rules impact the 2023-24 season in Nebraska
City of North Platte Nebraska logo
North Platte Planning Commission endorses blight study for more than 370 acres of land
Nearly 50 members of the state employees union rallied 11 months ago in the State Capitol in...
State employees union demands negotiation over Pillen order to end working from home
KNOP Weather Outlook 11-28-2023
Back to a dry pattern with sunshine; warming through mid-week