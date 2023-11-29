Alcohol Compliance Checks Conducted in Keith, Scotts Bluff Counties

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol and local partners conducted alcohol compliance checks in Scotts Bluff and Keith counties earlier in November.

According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, on Friday, Nov. 17, NSP investigators conducted compliance checks at 12 businesses in Keith County. One of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 8%. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID.

Then on Saturday, Nov. 18, NSP investigators worked with the Gering Police Department, Scottsbluff Police Department, and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office to conduct compliance checks at 77 businesses. Nine businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 12%.

The businesses that failed the inspections were:

Ogallala Watering Hole – Ogallala Arthur’s Pizza – Scottsbluff

Kwik Stop 17 – Mitchell Powerhouse Social – Scottsbluff

The Marketplace Coffee – Mitchell Stagecoach Stop – Gering

Fairfield Inn – Scottsbluff Fresh Foods – Gering

Elks Lodge 1367 – Scottsbluff Panhandle Cooperative – Scottsbluff

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.