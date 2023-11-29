DHHS hears testimony on gender-affirming care rules

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The issue that set the last Nebraska legislative session on fire didn’t burn so brightly on Tuesday.

Chairs set for 250 at a Department of Health and Human Services hearing on gender-affirming care regulations barely sat 30 people at a time, but the pleas were no less passionate.

“I would just ask that these regulations be re-thought,” said Brooke Hymer, a trans student.

Banning gender-altering surgeries for minors, LB574 gave the reins of gender-affirming care rules to the DHHS. In October, that entity put temporary emergency regulations in place that, among other things, require several hours of therapy before being allowed to get care. That’s something many testifiers said is a big hurdle to jump.

“Not only do you have the addition of being told through these regulations that trans care isn’t health care,” said Grant Friedman, an ACLU of Nebraska legal fellow. “They’re being told this type of care can only be provided once a person has gone through 40 hours, which can be around $10,000 of care.”

The DHHS looked to the public for comment in a marathon hearing, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, as it prepares to finalize those regulations.

Three people showed up to testify against the regulations, saying they don’t go far enough. They wanted to see a full ban of gender-affirming care in the state, but a vast majority of people spoke against them, saying these rules make it harder to be trans.

William Manhart is a father of two trans kids. His 11-year-old came out early in life.

“We thought as any parent would, ‘This is just a phase. She’ll grow out of it,’” Manhart said. “But as time went on, it became apparently clear, does not want wear girls’ clothes, wants to wear boys’ clothes, wants to dress as a boy. We’re going to support him in whatever he wants to do throughout life.”

Manhart said he’s afraid these regulations will make it much harder to get his child the care he needs.

In total, 77 people testified on Tuesday, and the DHHS will review all of that testimony before making the regulations final.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.