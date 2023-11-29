Grand Island teen charged with motor vehicle homicide

By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALDA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teenager faces three felonies for his part in a deadly car crash earlier this month.

Quentin Scroggin, 19, is charged in Hall County with motor vehicle homicide-DUI, and two counts of DUI causing serious injury, all felonies. He’s also charged with first offense DUI and reckless driving, both misdemeanors.

A warrant is out for his arrest.

On November 16, 18-year-old Brennan Villatoro died in an accident in which alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office responded to an early morning crash at the intersection of Schauppsville and Wildwood.

The Hall County Sheriff said it happened early that morning at the intersection of Schauppsville Road and Wildwood Drive about three miles southwest of Alda.

The Sheriff’s Office said an SUV driven by Scroggin, was northbound on Schauppsville Road when he lost control and the vehicle rolled. Five people were in the vehicle. Villatoro and one other passenger were ejected.

Scroggin and the other three passengers were taken to CHI Health St. Francis Hospital for treatment of injuries.

If convicted on the motor vehicle homicide charge, Scroggin could get up to 20 years in prison

