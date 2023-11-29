Grand Island woman gets probation in puppy abuse case

A Grand Island woman learned her sentence on Wednesday in an animal cruelty case.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Hall County Judge handed down one year probation for 26-year-old Megan Klatt. She pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of criminal attempt of cruel neglect of animals. As part of her probation, she’s ordered to not own or possess any animals during that year.

The misdemeanor charge was brought down from a felony animal cruelty charge as part of a plea deal. Also part of the plea agreement, an obstructing a police officer charge was dismissed.

Klatt was accused of forcefully kicking, punching and slamming a six-month-old puppy to the ground multiple times in the 2000 block of North Wheeler Avenue in August.

GIPD said the witness reported it to the Central Nebraska Humane Society. They, along with officers with GIPD, arrived and noticed the dog with a broken leg, lump on its head and other possible injuries. The Humane Society took the dog into custody.

According to the arrest affidavit, GIPD said a Humane Society officer advised they had prior complaints involving the woman and her dog.

