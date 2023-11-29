Husker senior Eleanor Dale selected MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - On Wednesday, the United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) announced the women’s semifinalists for the 2023 MAC Hermann Trophy, with Husker senior Eleanor Dale one of 15 selected by NCAA Division I women’s soccer coaches.

The MAC Hermann Trophy is the most coveted individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer and has been awarded annually since 1967. Most recently, Michelle Cooper (Duke) received the award for her outstanding intercollegiate performance last season.

Three women’s finalists will be named for the award on Wednesday, Dec. 6. The 2023 MAC Hermann Trophy banquet will be held at the historic Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis on Jan. 5, 2024, to formally announce this year’s winners.

A native of Billingham, England, Dale turned in one of the best overall seasons in NCAA Division I soccer in 2023 with 61 points, 28 goals and five assists. She leads the country in total goals and now ranks third in Big Ten history in single-season goals and is just the fourth player in Big Ten history to total 60 points in a season.

In an outstanding senior season, Dale scored her nation-leading 27th and 28th goals in the third-round of the NCAA Tournament to post her 11th multi-goal match of the season, while helping Nebraska (17-4-3) to the third Elite Eight appearance in program history. With her total goals, she broke the Nebraska record for goals in a season with Kim Engesser, who previously held the record with 27 goals in 1998. Additionally, she is tied for first in the Husker record books in game-winning goals and her total shots this season place her at the top of the list.

2023 Women’s MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalists

Jasmine Aikey (Stanford)

Hannah Anderson (Texas Tech)

Eleanor Dale (Nebraska)

Jordynn Dudley (Florida State)

Onyi Echegini (Florida State)

Emily Gaebe (Saint Louis)

Eva Gaetino (Notre Dame)

Josefine Hasbo (Harvard)

Julia Leas (Georgetown)

Lexi Missimo (Texas)

Brecken Mozingo (BYU)

Brittany Raphino (Brown)

Lilly Reale (UCLA)

Laveni Vaka (BYU)

