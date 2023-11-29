North Platte resident selected to be part of ‘Young Cattlemen’s Connections Class’

Nebraska Cattlemen logo
Nebraska Cattlemen logo(Nebraska Cattlemen)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Cattlemen announced the Young Cattlemen’s Connections Class of 2024. The selection committee chose ten emerging leaders for the two-year program to assist participants in developing a solid foundation for industry knowledge and to strengthen the future of Nebraska’s beef industry, according to a press release by the Nebraska Cattlemen.

Nebraska Cattlemen Vice President Dick Pierce stated, “Again, as in the past, we have a group of top-notch candidates for Nebraska Cattlemen’s YCC program. Congratulations to each and every one for applying and showing a commitment to this fine program. This has become a proving ground for leadership and we expect great things from our candidates as they journey through the program and later as they assume leadership roles not only in our industry but in their respective communities.”

Young Cattlemen’s Connections Class of 2024

Krista Carter, Alliance

Caitlin Coulson, Ceresco

Talia Goes, Talmage

Dan Malousek, Prague

David McDonald, Phillips

Stephanie Nelson, Gibbon

Kolin Scheele, Fairbury

Jason Star, North Platte

Collin Thompson, Eustis

Eric Woita, Plainview

During the two-year program, YCC members are provided with extensive communication training, given the opportunity to tour multiple Nebraska based agriculture production facilities, and trained on how to navigate state agencies and legislative processes.

This program is made possible by the sponsorship of Farm Credit Services of America, Neogen, and the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation. To learn more about the Young Cattlemen’s Connections Program, please visit www.nebraskacattlemen.org.

