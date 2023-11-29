NDEE offering free nitrate sample kits for private drinking water wells

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) is offering free nitrate sample kits and lab analyses to private drinking water well owners across the state until Jan. 31, 2024.

Nebraska well owners who participate will receive their sample results, and NDEE will use the data from this sampling effort in a statewide nitrate study that the agency is currently conducting. The study will included nitrate sampling data from public water systems and participating private drinking water well owners.

NDEE said well owners’ identifying information will not be used in the study.

Well owners can request a free nitrate sample kit, which comes with sampling instructions and pre-paid return postage, on the DHHS website or by calling NDEE at 402-471-2186.

The state does not regularly conduct sampling in private drinking water wells because they are not regulated under the Safe Drinking Water Act. Public participation in this free sampling event is key to ensuring the nitrate study accurately encompasses private drinking water wells in Nebraska.

NDEE said collecting the sample is easy. Allow the cold water tap to run for three minutes, then fill the plastic container provided in the sample kit, being careful not to overfill. More detailed instructions will be provided with the sample kit.

If a private well owner’s results are above 10 parts per million (ppm) of nitrate, they may be eligible for NDEE’s Reverse Osmosis (RO) Rebate Program to treat their water. This program offers up to $4,000 in rebates to well owners whose wells are registered through the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources and whose wells sample above 10 ppm of nitrate.

Applications for the RO system rebates must be submitted by June 30, 2024. NDEE accepts and reviews RO rebate applications on a month-to-month basis. Learn more about the RO Rebate Program on here on NDEE’s website.

