New high school basketball rules impact the 2023-24 season in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With high school basketball just days away from tipoff there are some new rule changes that players, coaches, and fans have to get used to.

The new rules will affect both boy’s and girls’ basketball in Classes A and B.

One of the biggest rule changes going into this season is a new shot clock. The new shot clock will be set at 35 seconds, which is the same set of time that the NCAA used from 1993-2015. The 35-second clock was first introduced to girls’ basketball last year and now will be introduced in boys’ basketball.

North Platte High School boys varsity head coach Jimmie Pack is heading into year one with the Bulldogs and says the new shot clock is a great step forward.

“I think it speeds up the game, I think it is good for the game to kind of get the offenses moving a bit quicker. I read an article about a conference down in Kansas who had a game finish 8-6 and was thinking about introducing a shot clock so teams wouldn’t stall,” Pack said. “Certainly, there is an advantage of not having a shot clock but I think when the fans come out and they want to see the kids get up and down and I think it’s a positive for the game of basketball in the state of Nebraska.”

The other new rule that is being introduced this season is eliminating the one-and-one bonus after seven common fouls and a double bonus after 10 fouls. The new rule now has a double bonus in effect after five fouls that reset every quarter. North Platte High School girls varsity head coach Tyson Hammond believes that different strategies will come into play as the season progresses.

“The idea is that it frees up the game a little more,” Hammond said. “I think there are going to be some teams that try to draw a few more fouls because of that so they can get to the line quicker. I think there are going to be other teams that worry about fouling as much because they would like to put some teams on the line. I think it’s more of a recognition thing and knowing once you get to those five fouls its two shots. There is no more one and one. If you are behind at the end of the game, it’s a little harder to come back because you don’t get that added bonus of if they miss the front end, we get a rebound and go back you know two shots is always easier than one.”

The Bulldogs basketball season for the boys begins at home on Thursday, Nov. 30 when they take on Lincoln Southwest.

