North Platte Community College falls to Hastings College JV on the road

By Aron Geml
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Knights fell to the Hastings College JV Broncos 81-75 on Tuesday night.

The Knights could not stop the hot shooting from the Broncos in the contest. NPCC did trim the lead down to five with three minutes to go but in the end, it was not enough for the Knights to overcome.

North Platte Community College will return to road action on Friday in Wyoming against Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Wyoming with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. Central.

