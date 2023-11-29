North Platte Planning Commission endorses blight study for more than 370 acres of land

By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The City of North Platte Planning Commission endorsed a resolution relating to the city’s blight study at their November meeting Tuesday evening.

Commissioners were tasked with discerning if the resolution was in conformity with the city’s comprehensive plan and whether real estate on the 370.21 acres should be declared substandard and blighted for development.

The land in question is located between the Nebraska Public Power District’s Canal Outlet along Newberry Acess and bordered south by Interstate 80 and the South Platte River.

Public comment followed extensive conversation from commissioners, who wound up endorsing the measure on a vote of 7-1 to advance the measure to the City of North Platte Council meeting, next month.

The meeting was live-streamed on the City of North Platte’s YouTube page.

