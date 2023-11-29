Security guard accused of having sex with corpse at hospital morgue

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A hospital security guard is accused of having sex with a woman’s corpse last month at a Phoenix hospital, KPHO reports.

On Oct. 24, Phoenix police were called to Banner University Medical Center Phoenix, where 46-year-old Randall Bird worked as a security guard, to investigate the incident.

The 79-year-old victim’s body arrived at the morgue on Oct. 22, according to security footage. Bird was in charge of taking her to the morgue. Police said security guards are in charge of taking bodies and placing them inside a morgue freezer.

Court documents said two witnesses arrived at the morgue, but found the doors locked from the inside, which was unusual. A light could be seen on the inside of the freezer and the freezer door was cracked open, according to the witnesses.

The two witnesses reportedly saw Bird inside the freezer, where he was “sweating profusely” and “acting very nervous.”

According to court documents, Bird had removed his duty belt, his zipper was open and his uniform looked “messy.” Investigators say the victim’s body bag was unzipped and she was facing down. Bird’s belt was on top of the gurney where the victim’s body was.

Authorities say as the witnesses walked into the morgue, Bird immediately tried covering the victim’s body. He then claimed that he had a medical episode and fainted and grabbed the victim’s body as he fell, according to court documents.

Bird told the witnesses that the body bag tore open and the zipper broke, but witnesses say the bag and zipper were not broken. The two then reported Bird to their supervisor.

Police interviewed Bird on Oct. 25. He claimed that he had a medical episode and could not remember what happened.

Crime scene investigators collected evidence from the victim and Bird. Bird’s DNA was found on the victim.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked on five counts of crimes against a dead person.

Officials confirmed Bird no longer works at the hospital.

“Banner Health has and remains committed to high standards that require each of our team members to treat everyone, at every stage of life, with compassion, dignity, and respect. We are grateful for the work of the Phoenix Police Department in the investigation and handling of this matter, and we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement,” the hospital said in a statement.

