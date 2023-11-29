Several Christmas events planned in North Platte and Lincoln County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With the holiday season now in full swing, there are many fun things to do for the whole family in North Platte.

The Winter Wonderland in Cody Park is open every day of the week and offers different activities each day. The Canteen District is having its tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 30 and the the Lincoln County Historical Museum will have a special drive-by event where all of the historical buildings in the back of the museum are decorated starting Friday, Dec. 1.

According to Visit North Platte executive director Lisa Burke, there are so many different things that families can do this holiday season.

“People can go to our calendar at visitnorthplatte.com and see there are even more things...so we really encourage people to go to our calendar which is all-inclusive with everything that is going in our community for the holidays,” Burke said.

