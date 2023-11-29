State employees union demands negotiation over Pillen order to end working from home

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The union that represents state employees has demanded that the state allow negotiations over Gov. Jim Pillen’s recent order to end working from home.

In a press release Tuesday, the Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE/AFSCME Local 61) said its contract with the state “guarantees” that such changes in working terms and conditions are mandatory subjects of bargaining and cannot be imposed without first negotiating with the union — a statement contested by the state’s top labor negotiator.

Pillen’s recent order that state employees return to the office by Jan. 2 set off a firestorm of objections from workers.

Complaints poured in

Some complained that they were hired on the premise that they could work from home, at least part of the time; others said it would disrupt their families and need for day care and would force them to quit. One state agency, in response to a survey from the Governor’s Office, said it had saved $500,000 by allowing employees to work from home, which freed up office space for another agency.

Justin Hubly, who is executive director of NAPE, said remote work assignments, where appropriate, are beneficial to both the taxpayer and the employees.

The union’s demand letter said some state workers had already begun applying for non-state jobs, which would exacerbate the shortage of staff in many state agencies. A Sept. 30 report on staffing showed 2,500 vacancies in state offices.

“The state is critically short-staffed at many agencies,” Hubly said Tuesday. *Our top priority is ensuring that we can continue to provide effective and efficient services to our fellow Nebraskans, while also respecting the rights of our members, our contract and the law.”

Must retain and attract workers

“We must do everything in our power to ensure the state is able to retain its current workforce and attract a new generation of public servants for the future,” Hubly added.

A spokeswoman for the governor defended the order, saying that Nebraskans expect state workers to be “in the office and operationally engaged in a way that ensures outstanding customer service.”

“Governor Pillen is proud to have delivered on that expectation through the issuing of this executive order,” said spokeswoman Laura Strimple.

In a statement, the state’s chief labor negotiator, Dan Birdsall, said the labor contract gives the state discretion over “work locations and schedules,” and thus agencies have been directed to prepare for the Jan. 2 return to in-office work.

In his Nov. 13 order, Pillen said it was a a “common sense expectation” for state workers to work together in an office and that they were more productive in an office setting — a contention the union has disputed. The order also gave some exceptions, such as when office space is not available or when staff is short.

The NAPE demand letter, sent Monday night, said some state workers prefer to work remotely. It added that the state “cannot afford to lose a single one of our public servants right now. If we do, all Nebraskans pay the price.”

The letter gives the state until Dec. 12 to officially respond.

NAPE represents over 8,000 state employees.

State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha recently asked state workers to comment on the governor’s order to halt remote work. Here are some of the comments: “This is going to kill recruiting. What do we have to offer when competing with corporations … flexible hours and hybrid (remote) work was it.” “The main reason DHHS updated its work policy in 2021 was because there isn’t enough (office) space for everyone. We don’t know how leadership will figure this out.…”“The work from home policy not only provided flexibility, but people with children have planned their entire life around the availability of working from home … (providing) a backup for day care, a broken car.” “The amount of money this will cost people and the state to completely flip our work environment on its head will be staggering. You will also see a complete change in morale, not for the better….”

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.