Thanksgiving fire at Grand Island Perkins traced to improperly discarded cigarette

Grand Island Fire says an improperly discarded cigarette is to blame for a fire at Perkins on Thanksgiving. The restaurant has since reopened.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Fire Department now knows the cause of a fire at the Perkins Restaurant on Thanksgiving.

Battalion Chief Ed Carlin said an improperly discarded cigarette is to blame for the fire Thursday night. He said it ignited some rubbish on the north end of the building which eventually smoldered and made it inside the walls of the restaurant.

Firefighters were called out to the business on Wilmar Avenue around 9:25 p.m. when crews got a report of smoke coming from the walls of the restaurant. They did locate fire inside and were able to get it put out quickly. However, they were on scene for nearly two hours investigating and checking for hot spots.

Carlin estimated damage to be around $25,000 to $30,000, but no injuries were reported.

Perkins has since reopened.

