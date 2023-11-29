Troopers remove 27 impaired drivers from Nebraska roads during Thanksgiving weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed 27 impaired drivers from Nebraska roads during the busy Thanksgiving travel weekend.

The annual Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time national campaign coincided with the Thanksgiving weekend.

“Last weekend kicked off what will be a busy holiday travel season,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “With a blast of winter weather mixed in the middle, our troopers were busy throughout the state.”

In addition to the 27 arrests for driving under the influence, troopers issued citations for speeding (407), 93 of which were for speeds of 90 miles per hour or higher. Troopers also issued citations for no seat belt (12), improper child restraint (5), open alcohol container (11), minor in possession of alcohol (8), and driving under suspension (33).

The weekend also brought the first dose of severe winter weather for much of the state. Between Wednesday and Sunday, troopers responded to 85 crashes across the state and performed another 191 motorist assists.

With the arrival of winter weather, NSP urges all motorists to be prepared for adverse driving conditions. Before you begin your trip, check the Nebraska 511 Advanced Traveler System by visiting 511.Nebraska.gov or downloading the Nebraska 511 app. Have a passenger in your vehicle check 511 periodically throughout your trip for any updates that may be issued due to road closures or crash responses.

If you do become stranded, call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555. NSP dispatchers are prepared to take your call 24/7 and route the nearest trooper in your direction to provide help.

NSP’s portion of Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time, was made possible thanks in part to grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.