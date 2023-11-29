Two Nebraska football players earn All-Big Ten accolades

By Nebraska Athletics
Nov. 29, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - A pair of Husker offensive linemen earned all-conference recognition on Wednesday as the Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 offensive honorees.

Junior right tackle Bryce Benhart and junior center Ben Scott each earned honorable-mention accolades from both the league’s coaches and the media panel.

Benhart and Scott were the leaders of an offensive line that helped Nebraska rank second in the Big Ten by averaging 176.8 rushing yards per game. The Huskers were among the nation’s most improved rushing offenses and led the conference in runs of more than 40 yards.

A native of Lakeville, Minn., Benhart was the only Husker offensive player to start all 12 games this season. The 6-9, 315-pound Benhart has 41 career starts, tying for the most in school history by an offensive lineman.

Scott joined the Nebraska program in 2023 after transferring from Arizona State. The 6-6, 305-pound Scott anchored the line from his center position and made 11 starts this season.

Scott and Benhart join eight members of the Nebraska defense who were honored by the conference on Tuesday.

In addition, offensive guard Ethan Piper was Nebraska’s 2023 recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

