Valley County sheriff pleads not guilty to fraud

ORD, Neb. (KSNB) - Valley County Sheriff Casey Hurlburt claims he’s not guilty of felony insurance fraud.

Hurlburt’s case advanced to trial court in Valley County after he waived a preliminary hearing.

Last week, Hurlburt entered a written plea of not guilty and waived his arraignment in district court. No trial date is scheduled, but he’s scheduled for a pretrial hearing on March 20, 2024.

Court documents show Hurlburt is accused of reporting an accident involving a personal car to have happened in October 2022. The actual date of the crash was March 2022. The charge alleges that Hurlburt was trying to have repairs done on his car under an insurance policy he took out in April 2022, one month after the actual date of the accident.

Hurlburt is formally charged with fraudulent insurance acts, a Class IV Felony. If convicted, Hurlburt could get up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted in this investigation by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case.

Earlier this month, District Judge Karin Noakes was removed from the case to avoid a conflict of interest. The case is now assigned to fellow District Judge Mark Kozisek.

