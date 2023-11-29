Valley County sheriff pleads not guilty to fraud

Accused of falsely reporting a car accident for insurance purposes
Valley County Sheriff Casey Hurlburt is charged with insurance fraud.
Valley County Sheriff Casey Hurlburt is charged with insurance fraud.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORD, Neb. (KSNB) - Valley County Sheriff Casey Hurlburt claims he’s not guilty of felony insurance fraud.

Hurlburt’s case advanced to trial court in Valley County after he waived a preliminary hearing.

Last week, Hurlburt entered a written plea of not guilty and waived his arraignment in district court. No trial date is scheduled, but he’s scheduled for a pretrial hearing on March 20, 2024.

Court documents show Hurlburt is accused of reporting an accident involving a personal car to have happened in October 2022. The actual date of the crash was March 2022. The charge alleges that Hurlburt was trying to have repairs done on his car under an insurance policy he took out in April 2022, one month after the actual date of the accident.

Hurlburt is formally charged with fraudulent insurance acts, a Class IV Felony. If convicted, Hurlburt could get up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted in this investigation by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case.

Earlier this month, District Judge Karin Noakes was removed from the case to avoid a conflict of interest. The case is now assigned to fellow District Judge Mark Kozisek.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Lincoln couple that was killed in an accident on...
GoFundMe set up for Lincoln couple killed in Friday crash
Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say
Savannah Police cited five businesses for failing an alcohol beverage compliance check last week.
Alcohol Compliance Checks Conducted in Keith, Scotts Bluff Counties
A vehicle crash on Friday led to the closure of Interstate 80, and the cars behind the crash...
Crash that left two dead east of North Platte strands motorists on I-80 for over six hours
A vehicle crash on Friday led to the closure of Interstate 80, and the cars behind the crash...
Deadly winter storm impacts Thanksgiving weekend travel

Latest News

There are many fun things to do in North Platte and Lincoln County as Christmas approaches for...
Several Christmas events planned in North Platte and Lincoln County
Nebraska Cattlemen logo
North Platte resident selected to be part of ‘Young Cattlemen’s Connections Class’
Nebraska State Patrol
Troopers remove 27 impaired drivers from Nebraska roads during Thanksgiving weekend
Perkins GI
Thanksgiving fire at Grand Island Perkins traced to improperly discarded cigarette