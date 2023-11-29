Woman creates doll line representing HBCUs

A woman has taken her love for dolls and her pride for HBCUs to create a line of dolls. (WFAA, FAMILY PHOTOS, INSTAGRAM POSTS, CNN)
By WFAA via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DALLAS (WFAA) - A Texas woman has taken her love for dolls and her pride for historically Black colleges to create a line of dolls, that represent historically Black colleges and universities.

As a little girl, Brook Hart Jones loved dolls.

As a young lady, she attended an HBCU. As a grown woman, three years ago, she decided to get an old classmate a gift.

“I was looking for an HBCU doll to gift someone during the pandemic and couldn’t find it. And I was shocked and I’m like surely these exist,” Jones said.

But dolls representing students at historically Black colleges and universities did not exist.

So, the Dallas toy buyer, furloughed by her company during COVID lockdowns, decided to make some herself.

“And so that’s how it came about,” Jones said.

Jones handmade them, her husband packaged them, and they sent them to the few folks who bought them.

The line, now called HBCyoU Dolls, is sold everywhere.

They’re now sold at Target, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Amazon and young black girls all over the country are buying and loving them.

The 11 HBCU dolls have different skin tones and hair textures, but they also have different interests.

“They all have positions of leadership and unique backgrounds,” Jones said.

Autumn is a majorette and business major, and Nicole is the homecoming queen and premed.

“It is the opportunity to plant the seed of higher learning, teach about HBCUs,” Jones said.

After noticing that the dolls she had as a little girl did not look like her, Jones made sure the ones she’s making now, not only look like the girls who get them but also show them what they can achieve.

“They see themselves; they see what they can be, what they can achieve, what they can become,” Jones said.

Perhaps a present for your daughter this holiday season, unlike any other and available in plenty of stores near you.

“I don’t think there’s any better gift to give,” Jones said.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

