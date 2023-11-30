Chilly with mostly cloudy skies Thursday into Friday; Clearing out and warming up Saturday and beyond

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Looks like things have turned chilly and this will continue through Thursday and Friday with plentiful clouds.

A northeasterly flow, due to an area of high pressure centered to our west, will provide us with the lift for cloud cover the day, and with the cold temperatures during the day Thursday and Friday. Highs will only increase into the 30s and lows in the 20s, and some areas maybe dropping into the 10s, depending on how much clouds we see overnight.

High pressure dominating the weather pattern over the next several days (Andre Brooks)

During the day Saturday into early next week, conditions will clear out, with much more sunshine. Temperatures will also increase into the 40s during the weekend and into the 50s early to mid next week.

