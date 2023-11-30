Fire crews battle Juniata garage fire on 12th Street

JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - Shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Juniata fire department responded to a house fire on West 12th Street. The station’s fire chief said the homeowner had been working on a car in the garage when an item sparked causing it to catch on fire. It started in the middle of the garage, but quickly spread throughout the structure.

Hastings Rural Fire assisted in battling the fire with a tanker and more firefighters. They put the fire out shortly after 5 p.m., then searched for any hotspots to ensure the fire didn’t resurface or spread.

