Grand Island teen jailed on motor vehicle homicide charge

By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teenager was booked into the the Hall County jail Thursday morning on three felony charges connected to a deadly car crash earlier this month.

Quentin Scroggin, 19, is charged in Hall County with motor vehicle homicide-DUI, and two counts of DUI causing serious injury, all felonies. He’s also charged with first offense DUI and reckless driving, both misdemeanors.

On November 16, 18-year-old Brennan Villatoro died in an accident in which alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office responded to an early morning crash at the intersection of Schauppsville and Wildwood.

The Hall County Sheriff said it happened early that morning near the intersection of Schauppsville Road and Wildwood Drive about three miles southwest of Alda.

The Sheriff’s Office said an SUV driven by Scroggin, was northbound on Schauppsville Road when he lost control and the vehicle rolled. Five people were in the vehicle. Villatoro and one other passenger were ejected.

Scroggin and the other three passengers were taken to CHI Health St. Francis Hospital for treatment of injuries.

If convicted on the motor vehicle homicide charge, Scroggin could get up to 20 years in prison

