Nebraska dominates Big Ten Volleyball postseason awards: Cook named Coach of the Year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Big Ten announced its postseason awards Thursday on the Big Ten Network.

John Cook was named Coach of the Year.

𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙨 to the 2023 #B1GVolleyball Coach of the Year - @HuskerVB’s John Cook pic.twitter.com/Qr93yCuJdy — Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) November 30, 2023

Cook earned dual selections by both his conference counterparts and the media voters, earning his fourth coaches vote honor overall and third while at Nebraska. Cook led the Huskers to their first Big Ten title since 2017, finishing the regular season 19-1 in conference play and 28-1 overall. Nebraska was ranked in the AVCA top five throughout the entire season and was No. 1 overall for six-straight weeks dating back to Oct. 23. The Huskers are the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament that opens this week, positioning Nebraska to play at home all the way through to the national semifinals.

Junior libero Lexi Rodriguez was named Defensive Player of the Year.

𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙨 to the 2023 #B1GVolleyball Defensive Player of the Year - @HuskerVB’s Lexi Rodriguez pic.twitter.com/FRwoG58x5P — Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) November 30, 2023

Rodriguez earns her second Defensive Player of the Year honor after being chosen for the award following her freshman season in 2021. Rodriguez finished the regular season with 367 digs, averaging 3.60 digs/set, a mark that ranks ninth in the Big Ten. The junior libero is the second Husker to earn the honor after Justine Wong-Orantes was chosen back-to-back seasons in 2015-16.

Freshman setter Bergen Reilly was named Setter of the Year.

𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙨 to the 2023 #B1GVolleyball Setter of the Year - @HuskerVB’s Bergen Reilly pic.twitter.com/Fhpr3eM3p3 — Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) November 30, 2023

Reilly is the first freshman to be chosen as Big Ten Setter of the Year and second Husker to earn the honor since Kelly Hunter in 2017. Reilly was selected as Setter of the Week four times this season and leads the conference and is 13th nationally with 10.74 assists/set, totaling 1,095 on the year.

Freshman outside hitter Harper Murray was named Freshman of the Year.

𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙨 to the 2023 #B1GVolleyball Freshman of the Year - @HuskerVB’s Harper Murray pic.twitter.com/HUEj8uBsCI — Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) November 30, 2023

Murray is the second Husker to be chosen as Freshman of the Year after finishing the regular season averaging 3.29 kills/set and 336 kills overall. Murray was named the conference’s Freshman of the Week three times throughout the season.

Nebraska also featured four players on the conference’s first-team. Junior opposite Merritt Beason and Rodriguez were unanimous selections, while Murray and Reilly also made the team.

The rest of the 1st-team selections. 👇 pic.twitter.com/lKDwgwly6t — Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) November 30, 2023

A trio of Huskers also made the Big Ten All-Freshman Team, featuring Murray, Reilly and middle blocker Andi Jackson.

Jackson and sophomore middle blocker Bekka Allick were Nebraska’s second-team selections. Sophomore middle blocker Maggie Mendelson was a sportsmanship honoree.

Here is a look at the rest of the All-Big-Ten teams:

A 𝘽𝙄𝙂 shoutout to the 2023 #B1GVolleyball All-Big Ten First Team, Second Team, Freshman Team and Sportsmanship honorees pic.twitter.com/KnUiZMvJ5L — Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) November 30, 2023

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.