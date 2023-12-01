Boys basketball: Sutherland hosts Mullen to begin season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sutherland Sailors hosted the Mullen Broncos to open the 2023-2024 basketball season. The two teams have faced off for several years to begin their seasons and last year it was the Broncos with a dominating 50-7 victory as Mullen went on the way to a 17-6 record. As for Sutherland, the loss to Mullen started a turbulent season that ended with a record of 2-17.

With new seasons underway it was a low-scoring first quarter with only nine combined points on the scoreboard, but the visiting Broncos go on to secure a 45-32 victory. The schedule does not get any easier for Sutherland as they face off with Lincoln County rival, North Platte St. Patrick’s Friday evening. Mullen however will take their 1-0 record back into Hooker County and prepare to host Valentine next week.

