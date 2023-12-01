A Christmas tradition is born in Downtown North Platte’s historic Canteen District

The Canteen District's Creative Arts Council hosted a tree lighting ceremony in downtown North Platte.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - From Santa’s Workshop in Cody Park to the Lincoln County Historical Museum’s Drive Through Christmas Display, the North Platte region is home to a variety of Christmas-themed events and activities.

Thursday evening, another yearly tradition was established with the Canteen District’s Creative Arts Council hosting a tree lighting for their 20-ft Christmas tree and 4-ft tall topper in the Parkade Plaza. Updated Christmas decorations throughout downtown were also unveiled.

The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation was in attendance for a ribbon cutting for the festivities. Other activities included a petting zoo and wagon ride with Dusty Trails, a hot chocolate bar with the North Platte Berean Church, and a pancake feed with the North Platte Kiwanis. There were also photo opportunities in the Canteen District’s snow globe.

“Well, I mean, we’ve always wanted to bring people downtown for the holidays; North Platte has done a ton of events down here with ladies’ night and the parade and we just wanted some updated décor in downtown. Also, part of the inspiration was our mayor loves Christmas. He came to us and said ‘I’d like to see some updated fun Christmas things down here’ and that is kind of where this came from as well,” said Sarah Talbott a member of the Canteen District’s Creative Arts Council Board of Directors.

Thursday evening’s event also provided the opportunity for the Canteen District Creative Arts Council to unveil an exhibit set to be located in the southwest corner of the Parkade Plaza parking lot.

“It’s like you are looking in a pullman car and looking out at the Canteen itself. It will just honor the Canteen from years ago and continue to educate people and help us remember what happened in Downtown North Platte back in the 1940s,” concluded Talbott.

The Christmas lighting was the first in a string of Christmas-related events in Downtown North Platte’s Canteen District. Next Thursday, Christmas Kids Fest will be held with activities including crafts, cookie decorating pictures with Santa, and more. The following Thursday is Ladies Night Out, a fun night of shopping and exploring with merchant sales, food, and a costume contest judged by KNOP News 2′s Victoria Cramer and Tristen Winder.

Find additional events in the Downtown North Platte Historic Canteen District on their website.

