Cold and cloudy conditions Friday; Nicer and warmer during the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The cool and cloudy skies will come to an end Friday, making way for a sunnier and warmer weekend ahead throughout the area.

A persistent northeasterly flow is continuing to provide the area with enough moisture for clouds to develop and loom around the region. This northerly flow will also continue to bring the cold temperatures around the area. Highs will be climbing into the 30s with breezy winds, with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight, the skies will start to clear out and temperatures will drop into the 10s and 20s.

Persistent clouds and cold temperatures remain for Friday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, a southerly flow will start to take place, and this will start increase the thermometer outside, which will be in the 40s to near 50 in some areas. On top of that, the sun will be making its appearance across the area. The warmup will continue early to mid next week, with highs climbing into the 50s and 60s, with plenty of sun remaining.

Improving skies and temperatures to take place over the weekend (Andre Brooks)

