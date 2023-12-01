Dale captures NCAA First-Team All-American Honors

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Senior forward Eleanor Dale earned first-team NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer All-America honors, announced by the United Soccer Coaches on Friday.

Dale, who previously garnered all-regional accolades and was named as a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist, becomes the 20th All-American (14th different player) in program history and just the fourth first-team honoree. The last player to be named to the first-team was defender Jenny Benson in 2000 and the most recent All-American was Jaycie Johnson, who earned third-team status in 2016.

A native of Billingham, England, Dale turned in one of the best overall seasons in NCAA Division I soccer in 2023 with 61 points, 28 goals and five assists. She leads the country in total goals and now ranks third in Big Ten history in single-season goals and is just the fourth player in Big Ten history to total 60 points in a season.

This year’s All-Americans will be recognized for their accomplishments at the United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony & Reception on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, in conjunction with the United Soccer Coaches Convention.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.