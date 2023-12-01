Girls basketball: Mullen travels to Sutherland to face the Sailors

As they have for the past several seasons, the Lady Broncos of Mullen meant the Lady Sailors of Sutherland to begin their 2022-2023 basketball season.
By Aron Geml
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As they have for the past several seasons, the Lady Broncos of Mullen meant the Lady Sailors of Sutherland to begin their 2022-2023 basketball season. Last year it was Mullen hosting the Sailors and securing a 45-27 victory on their way to a 7-13 season. As for the Sailors, they would finish their season with a record of 5-15.

In Thursday evening’s matchup, it was Sutherland trailing throughout the second half and struggling to find an answer on offense, as Mullen secured a 45-38 victory. The Broncos are back in action next week hosting Valentine as Sutherland will travel to take on Lincoln County rival North Platte St. Patrick’s Friday evening.

