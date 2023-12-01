Girls basketball: Mullen travels to Sutherland to face the Sailors

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As they have for the past several seasons, the Lady Broncos of Mullen meant the Lady Sailors of Sutherland to begin their 2022-2023 basketball season. Last year it was Mullen hosting the Sailors and securing a 45-27 victory on their way to a 7-13 season. As for the Sailors, they would finish their season with a record of 5-15.

In Thursday evening’s matchup, it was Sutherland trailing throughout the second half and struggling to find an answer on offense, as Mullen secured a 45-38 victory. The Broncos are back in action next week hosting Valentine as Sutherland will travel to take on Lincoln County rival North Platte St. Patrick’s Friday evening.

