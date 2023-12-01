Great Plains oncologist urges breast cancer awareness beyond ‘Pink October’

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - From sporting events to the White House, the color pink is quite visible during October to raise awareness of breast cancer. While the heightened awareness in October is great, Dr. Jenny Ru, oncologist at Great Plains Health’s Callahan Cancer Center is stressing the importance of that type of vigilance year-round.

Dr. Ru recommends screening for the general public beginning at age 40, that is unless the patient has a family history of breast cancer.

“If your family carried that gene, you should start screening early. I’ve had some patients diagnosed at age 20, so, that is why there is not really an age cut-off. For the general population, screening should start at 40 but if you have a family member diagnosed at age 30 you should start screening at 20, so you should start ten years earlier than the first breast cancer diagnosis,” said Dr. Ru.

While breast cancer is commonly associated with women, men can also be diagnosed in rare circumstances.

”But, in my practice, I still have quite a few men that have breast cancer and those men usually have a genetic mutation. So when men have breast cancer, family members should have genetic testing, and if they are positive then their siblings should also have genetic screening.” added Dr. Ru.

Dr. Ru reports that breast cancer survival over the last twenty-years has risen 33 percent. Dr. Ru attributes that increase in survival to early detection. Dr. Ru also stresses the importance of self-examination as well.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.