High school basketball scores for Nov. 30

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - High school basketball scores for area teams for Thursday, Nov. 30th.

Girls Basketball

Anselmo-Merna 44, Paxton 36

Broken Bow 56, Arcadia/Loup City 16

Cambridge 41, Hitchcock County 30

Chase County 50, Cozad 41

Gothenburg 57, Lexington 12

Hershey 60, Perkins County 54

Lincoln Southwest 53, North Platte 27

Mullen 45, Sutherland 38

Overton 49, Arapahoe 23

South Platte 44, Arthur County 30

Southwest 51, Medicine Valley 28

Wauneta-Palisade 49, Wallace 45

Wicox-Hildreth 61, Hi-Line 10

Boys Basketball

Anselmo-Merna 44, Paxton 33

Broken Bow 48, Arcadia/Loup City 31

Cambridge 62, Hitchcock County 57

Cozad 57, Chase County 39

Gothenburg 62, Lexington 19

Hershey 69, Perkins County 40

Hi-Line 45, Wilcox-Hildreth 33

Lincoln Southwest 70, North Platte 36

Medicine Valley 60, Southwest 57 (OT)

Mullen 45, Sutherland 32

Overton 52, Arapahoe 51

South Platte 51, Arthur County 35

Wallace 42, Wauneta-Palisade 30

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.