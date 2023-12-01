High school basketball scores for Nov. 30

Senior North Platte Bulldogs girls basketball player Clancy Brown dribbling the ball on a fast...
Senior North Platte Bulldogs girls basketball player Clancy Brown dribbling the ball on a fast break in a game against Lincoln Southwest on Nov. 30, 2023.(KNOP-TV)
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - High school basketball scores for area teams for Thursday, Nov. 30th.

Girls Basketball

Anselmo-Merna 44, Paxton 36

Broken Bow 56, Arcadia/Loup City 16

Cambridge 41, Hitchcock County 30

Chase County 50, Cozad 41

Gothenburg 57, Lexington 12

Hershey 60, Perkins County 54

Lincoln Southwest 53, North Platte 27

Mullen 45, Sutherland 38

Overton 49, Arapahoe 23

South Platte 44, Arthur County 30

Southwest 51, Medicine Valley 28

Wauneta-Palisade 49, Wallace 45

Wicox-Hildreth 61, Hi-Line 10

Boys Basketball

Anselmo-Merna 44, Paxton 33

Broken Bow 48, Arcadia/Loup City 31

Cambridge 62, Hitchcock County 57

Cozad 57, Chase County 39

Gothenburg 62, Lexington 19

Hershey 69, Perkins County 40

Hi-Line 45, Wilcox-Hildreth 33

Lincoln Southwest 70, North Platte 36

Medicine Valley 60, Southwest 57 (OT)

Mullen 45, Sutherland 32

Overton 52, Arapahoe 51

South Platte 51, Arthur County 35

Wallace 42, Wauneta-Palisade 30

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Football
Eight Blackshirts earn Big Ten honors
HC John Cook
Nebraska dominates Big Ten Volleyball postseason awards: Cook named Coach of the Year
Seventh grader Lucas requested a blowout as the very first client at the grand opening of...
Middle school opens barbershop to boost student confidence
Jason Star one of The Nebraska Cattlemen announced the Young Cattlemen’s Connections Class of...
North Platte resident selected to be part of ‘Young Cattlemen’s Connections Class’
Valley County Sheriff Casey Hurlburt is charged with insurance fraud.
Valley County sheriff pleads not guilty to fraud

Latest News

FULL VIDEO: Husker MBB Coach Fred Hoiberg's Weekly Press Conference (12/1/23)
FULL VIDEO: Husker MBB Coach Fred Hoiberg's Weekly Press Conference (12/1/23)
The Broncos defeated the Sailors 45-32 in the season opener on Thursday.
Boys basketball: Sutherland hosts Mullen to begin season
The Mullen Broncos defeated the Sutherland Sailors 45-38 on Thursday night
Girls basketball: Mullen travels to Sutherland to face the Sailors
The Sutherland Sailors hosted the Mullen Broncos to open the 2023-2024 basketball season.
Boys basketball: Sutherland hosts Mullen to begin season