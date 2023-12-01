High school basketball scores for Nov. 30
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - High school basketball scores for area teams for Thursday, Nov. 30th.
Girls Basketball
Anselmo-Merna 44, Paxton 36
Broken Bow 56, Arcadia/Loup City 16
Cambridge 41, Hitchcock County 30
Chase County 50, Cozad 41
Gothenburg 57, Lexington 12
Hershey 60, Perkins County 54
Lincoln Southwest 53, North Platte 27
Mullen 45, Sutherland 38
Overton 49, Arapahoe 23
South Platte 44, Arthur County 30
Southwest 51, Medicine Valley 28
Wauneta-Palisade 49, Wallace 45
Wicox-Hildreth 61, Hi-Line 10
Boys Basketball
Anselmo-Merna 44, Paxton 33
Broken Bow 48, Arcadia/Loup City 31
Cambridge 62, Hitchcock County 57
Cozad 57, Chase County 39
Gothenburg 62, Lexington 19
Hershey 69, Perkins County 40
Hi-Line 45, Wilcox-Hildreth 33
Lincoln Southwest 70, North Platte 36
Medicine Valley 60, Southwest 57 (OT)
Mullen 45, Sutherland 32
Overton 52, Arapahoe 51
South Platte 51, Arthur County 35
Wallace 42, Wauneta-Palisade 30
