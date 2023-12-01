How they voted: Nebraska, Iowa representatives on expelling Rep. George Santos

The New York State representative is just the sixth member to be ousted by colleagues in the chamber’s history.
US Capitol building
US Capitol building(MGN)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
(WOWT) - Here’s how the congressional delegation from Nebraska and western Iowa voted on Friday’s motion to expel Rep. George Santos of New York from the U.S. House.

The vote on HR-878 was 311-114 in favor of removing him. Two representatives voted present, with eight more not voting. His explusion required two-thirds support from the House, but a House Ethics Committee report accusing Santos of breaking federal law proved decisive.

Lawmakers react

George Santos had the opportunity to do the honorable thing and resign from office and he chose not to. I voted to expel him because the ethics report was damning. Some may say he had not yet been adjudicated, but the Constitution clearly gives each Chamber of Congress the power to set its rules and punish members. The House executed that right today.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-NE

Those who serve in elected office should be held to the highest possible ethical standard. George Santos probably couldn’t even find the word ethics in a dictionary. He has repeatedly proven to be a con man, and there’s no doubt in my mind that he should be in prison, not the House of Representatives. While he will continue to receive due process in a court of law for his criminal liability, the Constitution dictates that the House of Representatives is responsible for determining the fitness to serve of its own members. To that end, George Santos has received lengthy due process through the House Ethics Committee and the results are clear: he is unfit to serve.

Rep. Zach Nunn, R-IA

