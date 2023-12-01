Mysterious illness raises concern for dog owners

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dogs are a lot like humans, a respiratory disease that typically starts with coughing or sneezing can become something much bigger.

Experts are seeing these symptoms linger for longer than usual, raising concern.

Across the country, 14 states are seeing confirmed cases, but Nebraska is not one of them.

“I think the big question that some of the states and other labs are working on is to determine if this is something asking something different or unique or if it’s just a routine kennel cough type of disease,” said Dustin Loy, Director at Nebraska Veterinary Diagnostic Center.

Dogs are catching this mysterious disease from each other. It spreads through respiratory droplets, which happens when dogs are in close contact.

“Just minimizing the number of dogs that are in close proximity to each other, so like with dog play groups at the shelter, we’ve reduced the maximum number of dogs to four dogs in a play group at a time with that elevated sense of concern,” said Matt Madcharo of Capital Humane Society.

With the holidays nearing, and dog owners looking to either board or travel with their pets, veterinarians encourage them to make sure their dog is vaccinated.

“Make sure that the facility that you’re taking them to has a high standard of care, in terms of cleanliness, requirements for vaccinations and parasite screenings and those types of things. Because all of that affects immunity and the immune system,” said Tony Moravec, Owner of Driftwood Drive thru.

The best thing people can do is to pay close attention to their dog’s health and take them to the vet.

What can start as a cold can become phenomena and in rare cases, lead to death.

“So, the sooner we can get prescribed some antibiotics, which the antibiotics we’ve been prescribing, they work it just takes longer for them to work. But it’s something that we need to be vigilant about in the sooner that we can catch it, the more we can do about it,” said Moravec.

Despite the threat posed to canines, owners will still be able to care for them without catching the disease.

