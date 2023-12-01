Native American dancers perform at North Platte Community College

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Community College welcomed a group of Native American dancers to its campus on Thursday.

Garan Coons from the Oglala Lakota and Navajo tribes performed his specialized fancy feather dancing to those in attendance as part of Native American Heritage Month. Coons also performed earlier Thursday at McCook Community College and wants to spread the history and culture of his people to as many as possible.

“Hollywood always seems to get it stereotypical and there are misconceptions about our culture. Coming here to the community gives us the chance to perform some of dancing some of our music some of our stories. We even have a question and answer session where you may have a question about our culture, we will take that question and answer it to the best of our abilities,” Coons said.

Coons has traveled all over the world performing for many different nations. He continues to educate the public on negative Native American stereotypes as he is the founder of the Native American Moccasins Dance Troupe.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.