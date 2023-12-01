Nebraska announces restructured contract for Tony White

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - After guiding Nebraska football to its best defensive performance in the Big Ten era, Husker associate head coach/defensive coordinator Tony White has signed a restructured contract. White has been a nominee for the Broyles Award in both 2022 and 2023, an honor given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Under the terms of the restructured contract, White’s annual salary has been increased to $1.6 million per year for each of the two remaining seasons on his contract.

“Tony White has all the attributes you look for in a coordinator or assistant coach,” Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule said. “He builds great relationships with his players and fellow coaches and is an elite teacher and communicator. We made great strides on defense this past season, and I look forward to continuing to work with Tony as we move forward and build this program.”

The 2023 Nebraska defense was the nation’s third-most improved unit against the run and ranked as the fourth-most improved in total defense. Eight Nebraska defensive players earned All-Big Ten recognition for their play this fall.

“I am proud of what our players accomplished this year and am excited to build on that success moving forward,” White said. “It is a privilege to have the opportunity to coach at Nebraska, and to work for a great leader in Coach Rhule, and I feel honored to work alongside our defensive staff every day. Go Big Red!”

The statistical milestones for the Nebraska defense in the first season under Rhule and White in 2023 included:

Nebraska allowed 303.5 yards per game in 2023, the best total defense average at Nebraska since 2009. Nebraska ranks 14th nationally in total defense, the program’s first top-25 defensive ranking since 2010.

The Blackshirts rank eighth nationally in rushing defense, allowing just 92.9 yards per game, which is Nebraska’s best run defense since 1999. Nebraska held eight of 12 opponents to less than 100 rushing yards in 2023.

Husker opponents were held to 14 or fewer points in eight games in 2023, and Nebraska ranks 17th nationally in scoring defense at 18.3 points per game. That is the program’s best scoring defense average since 2010.

