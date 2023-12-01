North Platte boys basketball fall short of Lincoln Southwest on opening night

Silverhawks boys basketball visit Bulldogs
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs boys basketball team hosted the Lincoln Southwest Silverhawks in their season opener on Thursday night.

The Silverhawks jumped out to an early lead and never relinquished it, Lincoln Southwest won 70-36 over North Platte.

Next up for the Bulldogs, North Platte will visit Lincoln Northeast on Saturday.

