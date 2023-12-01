Rapper Travis Scott stops concert to ask arguing couple to hug

Travis Scott tried to help keep the peace between a couple he saw arguing during his show in Miami Monday night. (Source: @ColeThereum / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Rapper Travis Scott tried to help keep the peace between a couple he saw arguing during his show in Miami Monday night.

He stopped his “Circus Maximus” tour inside the Kaseya Center and called out the couple for fighting, having the spotlight follow them in the crowd.

The “Utopia” rapper told them to hug it out and to have a good time.

The woman involved in the argument was reluctant to hug it out, but eventually caved into Scott’s repeated requests.

Laughing, she finally stood up and agreed to a hug and the show went on.

The rapper announced in November he was adding 11 more dates to his tour which will now conclude in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 31.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Football
Eight Blackshirts earn Big Ten honors
HC John Cook
Nebraska dominates Big Ten Volleyball postseason awards: Cook named Coach of the Year
Seventh grader Lucas requested a blowout as the very first client at the grand opening of...
Middle school opens barbershop to boost student confidence
Jason Star one of The Nebraska Cattlemen announced the Young Cattlemen’s Connections Class of...
North Platte resident selected to be part of ‘Young Cattlemen’s Connections Class’
Valley County Sheriff Casey Hurlburt is charged with insurance fraud.
Valley County sheriff pleads not guilty to fraud

Latest News

Police lights
Dead longhorn found on Oklahoma State fraternity lawn the day before championship game with Texas
Downtown North Platte Canteen District's life sized snow globe.
A Christmas tradition is born in Downtown North Platte’s historic Canteen District
FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown Monday, Jan. 6, 2003, before...
Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, has died at age 93
A timelapse is seen of the "northern lights" over Inkster, North Dakota. (Source: UND...
'Northern lights' create colorful show
The importance of breast cancer awareness all-year
The importance of breast cancer awareness all-year