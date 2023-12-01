Reaching One Classroom At A Time; Mrs. Ball and sensory tools

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Reaching One Classroom At A Time brings us to McDonald Elementary School where Mrs. Autumn Ball is this week’s recipient. Mrs. Ball is a kindergarten teacher who will use the grant money to purchase a special piece of clothing that will help students pay attention.

“I plan on buying some sensory tools for the classroom, we realize the need for sensory tools so one of the biggest things is a weighted vest. We have a little girl who needed a weighted vest but the only one we had here at the school was a big one so it swims on her. The money will be used to buy a weighted vest so it will be used to help her focus more in the classroom so when she is working or listening to me teach,” Ball said.

Mrs. Ball is also looking to buy a special teddy bear that will help students calm down with breathing techniques.

“Another sensory tool I want to buy is a nightlight but, we are not going to use it as a nightlight. It actually, turns on and tells the kids how to take a deep breath because we know five and six-year-olds have some really big emotions. We work hard on social and emotional and try to get those emotions down when they are regulated escalated, mad, or upset. They can go to the calm down spot and take this stuffed animal and it will turn on and it will tell them to take three deep breaths, it will tell them to exhale, and also put their hand on their belly and they can feel their breaths going in and out and calm them down and then they can rejoin the class,” Ball said.

Reaching One Classroom At A Time is a weekly segment on KNOP News 2 and sponsored by the North Platte Public School Foundation and Lincoln County -headquartered Fat Dogs Convenience Stores in which North Platte Educators are awarded grants to help in funding necessities and amenities. The segment deputes each Thursday evening during KNOP News 2 at Six.

