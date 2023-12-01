Silverhawks girls basketball win big over the Bulldogs
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln Southwest Silverhawks girls basketball team visited the North Platte Bulldogs on Thursday night.
Lincoln Southwest dominated from start to finish winning, 53-27.
Next up for the Bulldogs, they visit Lincoln Southwest on Saturday.
