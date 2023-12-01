Troopers complete Husker Gameday Traffic Safety Campaign

Nebraska State Troopers have completed a season-long Husker Gameday Traffic Safety Campaign....
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Troopers have wrapped up their season-long Husker Gameday Traffic Safety Campaign. Troopers were on patrol on the road and in the air as fans traveled to and from Memorial Stadium.

On gamedays this fall, including Volleyball Day in Nebraska, troopers made 88 arrests for driving under the influence and cited 485 drivers for speeding. Troopers also issued citations for open alcohol container (23), minor in possession of alcohol (20), driving under suspension (52), no seat belt (8), and improper child restraint (6).

Troopers also performed 278 motorist assists.

The campaign was partially funded through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

