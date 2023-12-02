Athlete of the Week: Xavier Albertson

KNOP's Athlete of the Week is senior North Platte Bulldogs wrestler Xavier Albertson.
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - KNOP’s Athlete of the Week is senior North Platte Bulldogs wrestler Xavier Albertson.

He’s been wrestling since middle school, but despite all of his years of experience, he admits that nerves still play a role in his preparation.

“I just feel like you’re nervous before everything, every match it doesn’t matter who you’re wrestling you’ll always be nervous, but I don’t think being nervous effects how you end up wrestling, I think you wrestle better if you’re nervous, I’ve never not been nervous,” said Albertson.

This year Albertson is competing in the 190 lbs weight class and he’s excited for what he and the team can accomplish in the upcoming season.

“For myself obviously I want to get to the finals, but for the team I think we can make the deepest run in the state duals, because we just have solid guys at every weight class,” said Albertson.

The Bulldogs continue their journey to the state championship as they visit the Kearney Bearcats on Saturday.

