High School Boys Basketball; Gothenburg picks first road win of the season over Hershey

It was a battle of 1-0 teams on Friday night in Hershey.
By Aron Geml
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Swedes were coming off a dominant victory against Lexington. The Panthers were also coming off a win against Perkins County.

Things were tight in the first quarter as both teams were finding ways to score from all over the floor. Gothenburg pulled away in the second half as would come away with the victory.

The Swedes would go on to defeat the Panthers 54-37 to improve to 2-0 on the season while handing Hershey their first loss of the new campaign.

