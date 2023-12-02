High School Girls Basketball; Gothenburg rolls to easy win over Hershey

By Aron Geml
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was a wide margin on the scoreboard Friday night as Hershey hosted Gothenburg.

The Swedes kept hitting shot after shot from long range, forcing turnovers and scoring on second-chance points.

With three minutes left and with victory in the cards, the swedes put their third group of players in the game, mostly all freshmen to get some playing time on the court.

Gothenburg would handle Hershey 73-37 in the contest and improves to 1-0 on the season. Hershey would fall to 0-1 on the young season.

