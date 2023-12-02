Huge second half powers Huskers past Georgia Tech

Nebraska Scores 58 after Halftime to Erase 15-Point Deficit
Huskers basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Huskers basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena(Joe Nugent)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Jaz Shelley erupted for season highs of 22 points and eight assists while Alexis Markowski added her third straight double-double to ignite Nebraska to one of the biggest second halves in school history on its way to an 80-72 women’s basketball win over Georgia Tech on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers, who improved to 6-2 on the season, led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter but fell behind 32-22 at the half after going 3-for-19 from the field in the second quarter.

The Yellow Jackets, who slipped to 5-3 on the year, extended their lead to 15 points early in the third before the Big Red responded in a big way. Kendall Coley sparked the rally with back-to-back buckets in a 25-second span to cut the margin to 42-32. She finished with five points.

The Huskers went on to hit a remarkable 13-of-15 shots in the third quarter and took a 55-54 lead to the fourth after a period-ending three-pointer from Shelley.

Georgia Tech briefly regained the lead on a three-pointer from Ines Noguero, but back-to-back threes by freshman Logan Nissley put the Huskers back in front for good, matching their biggest lead in the game at the time at 61-57. Nissley finished with 11 points on 3-of-5 three-point shooting in the game, including a three-pointer before the buzzer to close the first quarter.

Natalie Potts, Markowski and Shelley then scored six consecutive points after a Georgia Tech timeout with 8:22 left to give Nebraska its biggest lead of the game at 67-57 to cap a 12-0 run that helped flip the score by 25 points in under 12 minutes of game time.

Markowski notched her fourth double-double of the season with 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds, while Potts pitched in 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting for the game.

Georgia Tech got no closer than four points the rest of the way, as Nebraska executed well and scored in late shot-clock situations down the stretch, including Shelley’s three-point, banked hook shot from near the top of the key with 1:19 left. The shot gave Nebraska 1,000 points as a Husker. She also moved into the top five in Nebraska history in three-pointers made, while climbing into the top 10 at NU in career assists.

Nebraska hit 75.9 percent (22-29) of its second-half shots including 8-of-12 three-pointers (.667) fo finish at 52.5 percent (32-61 FG) and 38.5 percent (10-26 3FG) for the game. It marked the second straight game and third time this season that the Huskers hit 10 three-pointers in a contest. NU also committed a season-low five turnovers, while dishing out 23 assists, including eight by Shelley and seven by Darian White.

Nebraska’s 58 second-half points tied for the 10th most in a second-half in school history. The production came against a Georgia Tech team that held nationally ranked Creighton to 57 points in an 11-point loss to the Bluejays last week in Cancun.

Kara Dunn led Georgia Tech with 22 points, including a first-half half-court buzzer beater to send the Yellow Jackets to the locker room with a double-digit lead. Tonie Morgan added 20 points, five rebounds and six assists in a strong effort. Noguero contributed 11 points, but the Huskers held Georgia Tech stars Kayla Blackshear and Rusne Augustinaite to just six points apiece.

Georgia Tech hit 46 percent (29-63) of its shots for the game, including 8-of-26 threes (.308). Tech also won the rebounding battle, 39-29, while Nebraska was plus-eight in turnovers (13-5), outscoring the Yellow Jackets 12-4 in points off turnovers.

Nebraska wraps up its three-game home stand against UNC Wilmington on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Tip-off with the Seahawks is set for 7 p.m. (CT) with tickets available now at Huskers.com The game can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network, and a live video stream will be available to subscribers of B1G+.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defensive Coordinator Tony White
Nebraska announces restructured contract for Tony White
Nebraska Football
Eight Blackshirts earn Big Ten honors
The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 1 overall seed for the 2023 NCAA Division...
Huskers sweep Sharks in NCAA opener
A vehicle crash on Friday led to the closure of Interstate 80, and the cars behind the crash...
Crash that left two dead east of North Platte strands motorists on I-80 for over six hours
Caleb Arnett, 29
NSP investigates Aurora homicide

Latest News

KNOP's Athlete of the Week is senior North Platte Bulldogs wrestler Xavier Albertson.
Athlete of the Week: Xavier Albertson
The North Platte Bulldogs wrestling team participating in the Clash in the Commons against the...
North Platte wrestling tops Gering at the Clash in the Commons
Senior St. Pat's Irish boys basketball player Sam Troshynski scoring a layup in a game against...
St. Pat’s boys basketball open title defense with victory over Sutherland
Junior St. Pat's girls basketball player Reese Fleck dribbling the ball in a game against the...
St. Pat’s girls basketball open season with close win over Sutherland